WWE returns to the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

– Cody Rhodes promo

– DIY vs. Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

– GUNTHER promo

– Xavier Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Shinsuke Nakamura promo

– Judgment Day Backstage

– Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar

– Rhea Ripley promo

– Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest

– Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya

– WWE Title: Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal

