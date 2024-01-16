Ric Flair is once again…everywhere.

The Nature Boy appeared on ESPN to hype up this evening’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the final NFL Wild Card game of the weekend ahead of next weekend’s Divisional round. The former 16-time world champion hung out with NFL veteran turned host Robert Griffin III, and delivered several of his signature WOOOOs.

Flair has been accompanying Sting in AEW as The Icon prepares to retire later this year at AEW Revolution. He signed a sponsorship deal with AEW back in 2023.