Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X on Monday to announce the end of his Royal Rumble contest.

“The Game” noted that the contest, which will see lucky fans win his personal seats for the first premium live event of 2024 and a meet and greet with a WWE Superstar, wraps up after tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

“It’s your last chance to bid on the best seats in the house at Royal Rumble,” he wrote via X. “You could win my very own personal seats, a meet & greet with a WWE Superstar and more… all while supporting a great cause in Connors Cure & The V Foundation.”

He continued, “Bidding closes tonight after WWE Raw.”