If you ask Powerhouse Hobbs, there’s nothing wrong with Tony Khan’s controversial posts on social media.

The Don Callis Family member recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez of the Sporting Tribune for an interview, during which he defended the controversial X posts made by the AEW and ROH President, the most recent of which saw him criticize Jinder Mahal’s title shot against Seth Rollins for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to Hobbs, there’s nothing wrong with speaking your mind.

“It’s his company,” he said. “He believes in us, and if you believe in something, speak your mind.”

He continued, “If you’re 100% sure on it, speak your mind. If you’re 99% sure on it, don’t speak on it. He’s 100% sure and he’s speaking his mind. He believes in his company and he believes in us.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.