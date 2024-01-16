WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/15/24

Simmons Bank Arena

Little Rock, Arkansas

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Little Rock. What do you guys want to talk about? You know, there’s a Colin Rae song about Little Rock, do you guys know that song? My wife really likes that song. Shoutout to you, honey. Congratulations, Little Rock, for that song being about you guys. We can talk about that song. We can talk about me fighting and defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Or we could talk about the reason that I’m standing here. The reason why I came back to WWE. The thing I came back to WWE for. And the Royal Rumble is right around the corner. I don’t plan on stopping there.

Drew McIntyre: So, Cody, what do you want to talk about? Cody, you’ve been back for a minute. We haven’t really had a chance to catch up. We go way back. You and I, we grew up in WWE together. We’re the same age, similar career paths. And I want to take this opportunity to look you in the eye and tell you that I’m proud of you. I’m proud of the man that you have become, the performer you have become. I look at us both, now, how far we have come. And I can’t help but think about how we were kids, like, 23 and 24 years old. We were WWE Tag Team Champions. That’s true, you may have to look it up on Google. Do you remember our tag team name?

Cody Rhodes: The Dashing Ones.

Drew McIntyre: The Dashing Ones. Man, I can’t believe we didn’t go to the top with that name. The reason we didn’t go far as a tag team is, because at that time, we didn’t have the perspective that we have now. We saw ourselves as single wrestlers. We didn’t embrace that opportunity. We had to leave WWE to finally get our heads screwed on, right. To see things straight, to get that perspective. We weren’t any ordinary wrestlers outside of WWE, were we? No, we redefined what it meant to be a wrestler outside of the WWE. We laid the blueprint outside of WWE. We became verbs. To do a Drew, to do a Cody, to become so undeniable, WWE calls you back. And do you remember the last match I had before I return to WWE? It was with you. And I remember what you told me after that match. Do you remember? You said I was going to be a future World Champion, and I’ve done it, twice. Now, I’m going to tell you, in front of the entire world, I see what the people are saying. It doesn’t matter who comes back. I’ve seen the gifs, I’ve seen the jokes, screw it. You put your head down. You keep working. You keep doing what you’re doing, and you’re going to be the first member in your family to raise that championship. You are going to finish the story. But not before I’m going to finish mine.

Cody Rhodes: Is that so? You’ve declared for the Royal Rumble. I’ve declared for the Royal Rumble. You’re right, Drew, you could win. Sure, Jey Uso could win. A man who is very hungry, and wants to solidify his legacy, recently returned CM Punk could win. Now, I don’t plan on letting that happen, but here’s the thing. We’ve stood in this ring for the Royal Rumble. We’ve both won the Royal Rumble. You can’t count anybody out, Drew.

Drew McIntyre: Listen, this is not about anybody else, right now. This is about you and me. And since you’re following in my footsteps, I’m going to give you some advice. Just be yourself, man. You don’t have to wear the suits all the time. You’re not running for office. You don’t have to use all the big words, like the thesaurus, with your word of the day toilet paper. And the biggest one of all, just don’t smile all the time. You got that big, dumb smile, and I can say that because I did it, too. I felt like even when I was angry, frustrated, sad, I had to be that beacon of light for the roster. And I had to be that leader, and I had to put that smile on my face. Wipe it off, mate. Be the real Cody. And if anybody has an issue with the real Cody, they could set up to you, and you drop them in their ass.

Cody Rhodes: Since we’re talking about stepping up, I assure you, Drew, this is not an act. I smile when I come out here because this is what I love. I appreciate the opportunities I’ve got because I have made them for myself. You’re right, we’re very similar, similar career paths. But the difference, right now, is I’m thankful, I’m grateful, I cherish, I relish my second chance, and you’re just standing here complaining about yours.

Drew McIntyre: So, this is the real Cody? Are you a wolf in politician clothing? If this is the real Cody, why the hell would you bring Jey Uso to Raw, knowing the trouble it would cause? Is that a case of, friends close, enemies closer? What about endorsing CM Punk? You were there back in the day; you know what it’s like. You were there recently; you know exactly what he’s like. Is that to make you happy? Is it to make everybody else happy? I don’t like that you’re a kiss ass at times, but I do like you, and I wish this conversation wasn’t happening right now. If Damian Priest wasn’t an idiot, and cashed in that briefcase when he did, I would be World Champion, and we wouldn’t be talking right now, but we are. So, you’re standing in my way. And like Punk learned, last week, you step in my way, you will get eaten alive. I’m operating at a different level right now. And when I’m feeling like this, when I’m one hundred percent me, I’m not what’s best for business, I am this damn business. And at WrestleMania, the story belongs to Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes: If, if that idiot Damian Priest, if that horrible Jey Uso. With you, that’s all it is, right? It’s if. Drew, you think that we’re the same. No, you are living with grievances, and you want me to be like you, you want me to want that for me. But the difference is, when I wonder, when I speculate, am I going to finish the story, I don’t look at you, Drew McIntyre. I look at two places, right here, and right there. So, if you want to settle this in the Royal Rumble, I sure as hell will give you something else to complain about. And another thing, you keep mentioning this last match that we had. You told the story about the last match between you and me. Let me ask you something about it. Who won?

– Damian Priest confronts R-Truth in the backstage area. Priest appreciates Truth’s humor, but selling Judgment Day merchandise in the parking lot is not cool with the crew. Enough is enough. Truth gives Priest a big wad of cash. He even made t-shirts for Tom and Nick Mysterio. Priest tells Truth to keep selling the merch, but don’t tag in during his match tonight.

First Match: DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Johnny Gargano and JD McDonagh will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gargano with a drop toe hold. McDonagh holds onto the bottom rope which forces the break. McDonagh scores the ankle pick. McDonagh applies a front face lock. Gargano reverses the hold. Gargano goes into the lateral press for a two count. McDonagh applies a knuckle lock. McDonagh brings Gargano down to the mat. McDonagh applies an arm-bar. McDonagh kicks Gargano in the gut. McDonagh sends Gargano to the corner. Gargano dives over McDonagh. Gargano ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Gargano with a Running Hurricanrana. Mysterio sends Gargano tumbling to the floor. Ciampa knocks Mysterio off the ring apron. Ciampa with The Slingshot Pescado. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. DIY Pose. Judgment Day regains control of the match during the commercial break. McDonagh whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Collision in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Gargano tags himself in. Ciampa slides under McDonagh’s legs. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Gargano clotheslines the back of McDonagh’s neck. Ciampa with a JawBreaker. Assisted Lariat. Gargano with a blistering chop. McDonagh reverses out of the irish whip from Gargano. Gargano decks McDonagh with a back elbow smash. Mysterio delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

McDonagh with a running elbow drop. McDonagh tags in Mysterio. Mysterio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mysterio stomps on Gargano’s chest. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Mysterio tags in McDonagh. McDonagh is putting the boots to Gargano. McDonagh tags in Mysterio. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Gargano with heavy bodyshots. Gargano kicks Mysterio in the face. Gargano punches McDonagh. Gargano with a rolling head kick. The referee didn’t see Gargano tag out to Ciampa because of McDonagh’s interference. Judgment Day gangs up on Gargano. Double Irish Whip. Gargano kicks Mysterio in the chest. Gargano sends McDonagh crashing to the outside. Gargano drops Mysterio with The Slingshot Spear. McDonagh wisely pulls Ciampa off the apron. Mysterio dropkicks Gargano for a two count. Gargano made the hot tag to Ciampa during the second commercial break. Forever Clotheslines. Ciampa whips McDonagh across the ring. Ciampa with a Back Body Drop. Ciampa with The Reverse DDT for a two count. McDonagh blocks The Fairy Tale Ending.

Mysterio tags himself in. McDonagh sweeps out the legs of Ciampa. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton. Judgment Day goes for a Double Suplex, but Gargano counters with a Spear to McDonagh. Ciampa with an inside cradle for a two count. Ciampa rocks Mysterio with a forearm smash. Ciampa tags in Gargano. PowerBomb/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Ciampa with a knee lift. McDonagh HeadButts Ciampa. SuperKick Exchange. Gargano with an Inside Out Lariat. Ciampa and McDonagh are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. McDonagh with The Standing Spanish Fly. McDonagh drags Ciampa to the corner. McDonagh with The MoonSault. Gargano breaks up the cover with another SuperKick. Gargano is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Mysterio dropkicks Gargano into the middle rope. Gargano denies The 619. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike to Mysterio. McDonagh shoves Ciampa into Gargano. McDonagh rolls Ciampa over for a two count. McDonagh kicks the right knee of Ciampa. Ciampa with a Leaping DDT. Ciampa tags in Gargano. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIY via Pinfall

– We see Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell having a conversation with Adam Pearce. They ready for an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Chelsea Green storms into the office and starts complaining about the poor officiating that was going on during her tag title rematch. Pearce tells Chelsea to change her tone. An impromptu tag team match was made official.

Second Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Green attacks LeRae after the bell rings. Niven with clubbing blows to Hartwell’s back. Niven stomps on Hartwell’s back. Niven with a Shoulder Breaker. Niven poses for the crowd. Niven knocks LeRae off the ring apron. Niven tags in Green. Green slaps Hartwell in the face. Niven with a short-arm clothesline. Green hooks the outside leg for a one count. Green punches Hartwell in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Hartwell. Hartwell uppercuts Green in the ropes. Green dodges The Running Boot. Green sends Hartwell tumbling to the floor. Hartwell drives Green face first into the apron. Hartwell with a Running Boot. Green tags in Niven. Niven ducks a clothesline from Hartwell. Niven blocks a boot from Hartwell.

Niven HeadButts Hartwell. Niven whips Hartwell chest first into the turnbuckles. Niven goes for The Vader Bomb, but Hartwell ducks out of the way. Hartwell tags in LeRae. LeRae with forearm shivers. LeRae thrust kicks the left knee of Niven. LeRae with a Step Up Enzuigiri. LeRae with Two Back Senton Splashes. LeRae drops Green with The CodeBreaker. LeRae tags in Hartwell. Assisted Splash for a two count. Green SuperKicks LeRae. Hartwell responds with The SpineBuster. Niven ducks a clothesline from Hartwell. Niven delivers The Piper Driver. Green tags herself in. Hartwell avoids The Crossbody Splash. Hartwell dropkicks Niven to the floor. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Green goes for The Unprettier, but Hartwell blocks it. LeRae connects with The Assisted LionSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell via Pinfall

– Nia Jax Vignette.

– Tension continues to rise in The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse. Finn Balor doesn’t know why Damian Priest continues to defend R-Truth. Priest says that JD McDonagh hasn’t earned a cut yet.

Imperium & Xavier Woods Segment

Gunther: We are two weeks away from the Royal Rumble, and I can literally feel the desperation around this place. Well, I can literally smell the desperation around here. And since we’re in Arkansas, I think I can smell excrement, too. When I was away, and I was observing what unfolded over the last few weeks, all I saw was my fellow superstars coming out here, every week and argue, desperately about who’s going to win the Royal Rumble, who’s going to win at WrestleMania. So, I had to come here, and remind everybody about one thing. Last year, I entered the Royal Rumble as number one, and made it all the way to the end. I was one elimination away from winning the Royal Rumble. I lasted longer in the Royal Rumble match than anyone in history before. So, this year, The Ring General, the longest reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time is going to win the Royal Rumble, and main event WrestleMania. But enough of that, and now I want to focus on you, Ludwig. Let’s take a moment and review what happened when I was away. Ludwig, what I saw there, I love to see it. You showed a side of you that I always wanted to show you. You showed grit, you showed confidence, and you showed courage. My friend, well done.

Xavier Woods: No. Ludwig, you and I have a problem, because last week you took 10 steps too far when you dropkicked Kofi Kingston’s head into those steel stairs. I talked to Kofi earlier, and he said that you are the reason why Kofi Kingston is not here tonight. But unfortunately for you, Ludwig, I’m here. And I’m here to extract my pound of flesh from you. So, tonight, this is what’s going to happen. You and me, in that ring, in a match. And you can step up and accept the challenge or do you have to ask your daddy for permission?

Ludwig Kaiser: So, after you saw what I did to Kofi last week, you’re really standing out here right now and dare to challenge me? Woods, what I did to your friend last week, was nothing compared what I’m going to do to you, tonight. I will take your head as well. I accept.

Third Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Woods with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Woods with a Back Body Drop to the floor. Woods follows that with a flying clothesline off the apron. Woods transitions into a ground and pound attack. Woods is lighting up Kaiser’s chest. Woods punches Kaiser in the back. Woods with heavy bodyshots. Kaiser kicks the right knee of Woods. Kaiser with a running clothesline. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kaiser slams Woods head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser slaps Woods in the chest. Kaiser with a palm strike. Slugfest in the corner. Woods with clubbing shoulder blocks. Chop Exchange. Kaiser with another palm strike. Kaiser repeatedly stomps on Woods chest. Kaiser is mauling Woods in the corner. Kaiser with repeated headbutts. Woods attacks the midsection of Kaiser. Woods with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count.

Kaiser drops Woods with a Running Uppercut for a two count. Kaiser with forearm shivers across the back of Woods neck. Kaiser tees off on Woods. Kaiser kicks Woods in the back. Kaiser talks smack to Woods. Woods slaps Kaiser in the face. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods transitions into a corner mount. Kaiser delivers a chop block. Kaiser applies the greco roman throat hold. Kaiser applies the cravate. Kaiser kicks Woods in the face. Kaiser is choking Woods with his boot. Kaiser blasts Woods with The PK for a one count. Woods unloads three knife edge chops. Kaiser kicks Woods in the gut. Kaiser whips Woods across the ring. Woods with another flying forearm smash. Woods with two more chops. Woods sends Kaiser to the corner. Kaiser launches Woods over the top rope. Woods with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kaiser swats Woods out of mid-air.

Kaiser with a Lariat. Kaiser drives Woods shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser with a Runing Dropkick. Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Woods slams Kaiser’s head on the top rope. Woods with an Apron Enzuigiri. Woods with a Slingshot Tornado DDT. Second Chop Exchange. Woods with a chop/forearm combination. Woods with rapid fire haymakers. Woods repeatedly stomps on Kaiser’s chest. Woods clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Woods with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick that propels Kaiser over the announce table. Kaiser throws the announce chair at Woods. Woods starts raining down punches. Kaiser fish hooks Woods. Woods thrust kicks the left knee of Kaiser. Woods dumps the chair on Kaiser’s back which force the disqualification. After the match, Woods grabs another chair. Kaiser nails Woods with The Running Enzuigiri. Woods with a Missile Dropkick off the ring steps. Kaiser starts hightailing out of the arena.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via Disqualification

– Bronson Reed says that there’s a champion in WWE that doesn’t realize that sooner or later that championship is going to belong to him.

– Ludwig Kaiser attacks Xavier Woods in the backstage area. Jey Uso pulls Kaiser off of Woods.

Fourth Match: Ivar w/Valhalla vs. Akira Tozawa w/Maxxine Dupri

Ivar drops Tozawa with The Big Boot. Ivar talks smack to Tozawa. Ivar kicks Tozawa in the face. Ivar toys around with Tozawa. Ivar pie faces Tozawa in the corner. Tozawa slaps Ivar in the face. Tozawa ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Tozawa with a Spinning Back Kick. Ivar dodges The Windmill Kick. Tozawa crawls under Ivar’s legs. Tozawa with The Windmill Kick. Ivar reverses out of the irish whip from Tozawa. Ivar goes for a Pop Up Samoan Drop, but Tozawa counters with a DDT. Tozawa rips off his t-shirt.

Ivar hits The Black Hole Slam. Ivar with a Running Crossbody Splash. Ivar drags Tozawa to the corner. Ivar gets distracted by Maxxine. Tozawa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tozawa connects with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Valhalla attacks Maxxine from behind. Maxxine is trying to crawl away from Valhalla. Ivar connects with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valhalla fish hooks Maxxine. Valhalla with The Pop Up HeadButt. Ivar plants Tozawa with The DoomSault.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via Pinfall

– CM Punk would like to have a face-to-face conversation with Cody Rhodes on next weeks show.

Rhea Ripley & Becky Lynch Segment

Rhea Ripley: You know, I am so sick and tired of people like Nia Jax, running their mouth, and claiming that this is their division. This is my division. And that’s why this is my championship. So, take this as a warning to whoever wins the Royal Rumble Match. If you decide to waste your WrestleMania, then I would advise you to choose me. But if you don’t to waste that opportunity of yours, choose someone else, because it’s going to end up just like it did last year. Because Mami is always on top.

Becky Lynch: So, here we stand. Two very different people with two very similar journeys. Both, two women from foreign lands who dreamt of coming over here and becoming the very best to ever do it. Both spent years meandering, trying to figure it out. Both went from being afterthoughts at WrestleMania one year, to becoming the faces of the industry the next. But there’s a difference. One of us went on to win the main event of WrestleMania. The other did not. But there’s another difference. One of us has a natural ability in this ring, at a finesse that is unmatched, they have the strength of a bear. The other has the heart of a lion, and a relentlessness and determination that is unmatched. So, here we stand, the two very best to do it. But there is this thought, there’s this voice in my head, this thing that keeps me awake, and it’s asking and it’s saying to me that you might be better than me. But I need to prove that you’re not. And to do that, I need to take that title from you. And to do that, I need to win the Royal Rumble. I need to point to the sign. I need to declare at WrestleMania, it will be Mami vs. The Man.

Rhea Ripley: Becky, there’s only one other person that wants you to win the Royal Rumble more than yourself, and that’s me. I’ll see you at WrestleMania.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Seth Rollins. It’s freezing cold, but welcome to Monday Night Rollins. Why take the risk and put your World Heavyweight Title on the line against Jinder Mahal? Seth has been champion for over 200 days, and with every single title defense, he gets stronger, he gets better. So, the way Seth sees it, the only way he can go to WrestleMania as champion, is to continue to be who he is, a fighting champion, a workhorse champion. As for Jinder Mahal, this is not their first dance. It’s not the same Jinder he beat to become the first NXT Champion. This Jinder is a former WWE Champion. He wouldn’t have it any other way because he is a visionary, he is a revolutionary, he is Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Fifth Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. The Awesome Truth

– Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jinder Mahal For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

