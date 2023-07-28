Hulk Hogan made an appearance on This Past Weekend to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Hogan talked about working with Andre The Giant, someone he claims he was legitimately scared of.

“[Andre] scared me to death… The hardest thing for me was — the first 8 or 9 years — he didn’t like me at all and tortured me. When we got in the ring, he showed me how much he didn’t like me.”

Hogan also recalled Andre punishing him for breaking kayfabe.

“I made the mistake of bringing a flight attendant to the Capitol Center in Washington. and I put her first row and I didn’t tell Andre… He heard her say ‘Come on, Terry!’ and he figured out she was with me. And he about killed me. Took me back in the ring … he tied the bottom and the second rope and put my neck in it, took his size 27 boot … almost broke my neck in the ropes. Then I had those yellow tights. He picked me up like a damn stork, with my balls and my ass hanging out and carried me around in front of this girl with my junk hanging out.”

