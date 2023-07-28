Speaking on a recent edition of “GAW TV,” Traci Brooks talked about her recent Impact Wrestling debut.

At this year’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, Brooks made her return to wrestling to be in the corner of her husband, Frankie Kazarian, in his match against Eddie Edwards.

“My husband asked me if I wanted to come and do this. There were two reasons. One, I always tell my son, ‘the only regrets you make in life are the opportunities you don’t take.’ I couldn’t say no because of him. Sometimes, people are hesitant to do stuff. He asked me, when the package aired where Frankie was like, ‘I’m bringing back the original Knockout,’ his face was [shocked]. ‘Mom!’ He was so excited. ‘Are you scared?’ ‘Yeah, I’m scared, but I’m going to do it. I’m doing it for you,’ and I did it for my girlfriend Tracy, she passed away almost a year ago. I live life for her.”