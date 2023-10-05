The life of Hulk Hogan would make an incredible movie, which is why wrestling fans got excited when a project starring Chris Hemsworth (MCU, Extraction) as the Immortal One was announced for Netflix. However, Hogan says in a new interview with Chris Van Vilet that Netflix is no longer making the movie due to a business glitch, and that his rights are somewhere else now.

Yes, I do [have an update]. So it was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of like missed the date, you know, as far as a business situation. And so I had the choice at that time to switch gears. Scott Silver wrote the script, you know, he wrote The Joker and a bunch of different movies. And of course, Todd Phillips has done The Joker, Wolf of Wall Street and you know, whatever. All the crazy stuff that he did. But yeah, the script came back. It was amazing. I mean, because my favorite movies are like Scarface, The Godfather, True Romance, it was there, it was there. And I just thought, Whoa, but all of a sudden there was a business glitch, you know, and then they tried to fix it a few days later. And I’d already decided to move on. So, my life rights and stuff are somewhere else now.

The Hall of Famer adds that he would love if Hemsworth would still do the movie because he thinks it would be an incredible opportunity to play a great part.

And there are a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. And hopefully, Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play. But there’s still a huge opportunity there.

