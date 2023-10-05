A final clarification on the AEW All In attendance at Wembley Stadium.

After weeks of back and forth it is now confirmed by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics that 85,000+ tickets were distributed for the event, with 81,035 of those tickets being paid for. Thurston got these numbers from the local government and they are final. This comes after there was speculation about what the actual number was due to the Brent Borough Council reporting that the turnstile count for the event was 72,265

Yet for some reason AEW President Tony Khan only announced the paid attendance rather than the larger attendees number. Khan confirmed why he did this when responding to a thread on X (Twitter), stating that WCW’s Collision in Korea Shows have the all-time attendance record, so he wanted to announce the all-time paid attendance record instead. His tweet reads:

The reason I announced the actual paid attendance 81,035 tickets sold, instead of saying over 85,000 tix distributed, is because our 81,035 sold at #AEWAllIn @WembleyStadium in London is the all-time ticket sales record, whereas WCW North Korea shows hold tix distributed record.

