Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Adam Copeland address the AEW fan base for the first time since he surprisingly joined the company back at WrestleDream this past Sunday. The Rated-R Superstar had an exchange with TNT Champion Christian Cage, who told his longtime friend/partner to go f**k himself when he asked for a reunion. You can read how that full segment went by clicking here.

After Dynamite went off the air Copeland got physical as he traded some blows with Luchasaurus, who he will be facing in his debut match on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite next week. The former world champion also got physical with Nick Wayne, hitting the 18-year-old star with his signature spear. AEW has since released footage of all of this action, which you can check out below.