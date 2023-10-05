On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland made his debut on AEW Dynamite, cutting a sensational promo. The former Edge discussed his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, before sharing how his nine-year old daughter, when he was contemplating retirement, urged him to “go have fun with Uncle Jay,” alluding to the TNT Champion, Christian Cage (Jay Reso).

Copeland proceeded to call out Cage, who obliged, making his way to the ring with HIS TNT Championship belt, and a stone-faced frown. Copeland then ran down their history and called him out for being more of a d**k than usual over the recent few months. He also expressed displeasure at Cage assaulting Sting, someone they both idolized throughout their careers, and almost con-chair-to-ing him at AEW WrestleDream.

Copeland then asked Christian that “it’s time” to properly reunite; to ride off into the sunset together. As Christian began to show emotion on his face, Copeland called for an embrace, with Christian reciprocating. However, he would then tell Edge to “go f*ck yourself,” before exiting the ring.

He then warned Adam of what was coming for him next week, and Luchasaurus’ theme hit, with him and Nick Wayne joining the TNT Champion on stage. The closing shot was befitting of the start of a legendary saga in AEW.