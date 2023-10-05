On AEW Dynamite tonight, it was announced that FTR would defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Ricky Starks & Big Bill on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Plus, on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue, and it was subsequently announced that she would face Kiera Hogan on Collision this week.

Here is the updated lineup for Saturday Night Collision this week: