On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated Konusuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in tag team action. Don Callis was on commentary.

After the match, the newly dubbed ‘Golden Jets’ were blindsided by Powerhouse Hobbs, who laid down a vicious and merciless assault on the former AEW World Champions. Takeshita joined in, and then so did Callis, to add insult to injury.

In other news, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was victorious over Skye Blue on tonight’s show. She’ll be in action against Kiera Hogan this Saturday on AEW Collision (click here for the updated lineup for Collision).