Austin and Colten, The Gunns, often made used of gestures and moves inspired by their father, Billy Gunn, and his iconic DX stable over the course of their short AEW careers. This includes Road Dogg’s “Shake Rattle & Roll” punches.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Road Dogg, when asked about Austin & Colten doing one of his trademark moves regularly in their matches, albeit doing them not-so-smoothly, remarked,

“You know what he [Austin] needs to do then, just make it his own. And find out what is smooth and what is not rickety, you know what I mean? I think there is something to that. I think he should have been establishing it all along and making minor tweaks as he went.”

However, when it comes to The Ass Boys telling everyone to “suck it,” Road Dogg said,

“Why not? Not like they are stealing something. Their dad was in the god-darn thing. Not like the Bullet Club, you know what I mean, whoever [perhaps referring to ‘Too Sweet’]. I’m not throwing shade at them, everybody’s done suck it.”

Since The Gunns have been aligned with Bullet Club ‘Gold’ (also comprising Jay White and Juice Robinson) over the past few months, a formal relationship appears to have now been established among DX/nWo and Bullet Club, following years of comparisons.

