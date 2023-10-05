The main event of AEW WrestleDream saw Christian Cage retain the TNT Championship over Darby Allin in a crazy two-out-three-falls match, after Nick Wayne turned on his mentor. Following the match, Adam Copeland made his AEW debut, saving Allin and Sting from a post-match assault by Christian, young Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

What also made the headlines was Darby Allin’s insane bumps onto the steel steps during the match, in particular one that looked very dangerous – Allin being driven from the ring apron onto the steps.

AEW commentator, Tony Schiavone, speaking on a recent episode of What Happened When, reacted to this instance, expressing that while he understands Allin’s motivations and natural inclination, he is nonetheless concerned over his health. He said,

“When I saw Darby the other night hit the steps, I’m thinking, ‘God bless you, Darby, but in 30 years — 20 years — those things will come back to haunt you. Take a look at Mick Foley, right? … Hulk Hogan’s had a hard time getting around, from what I understand. Go back and watch any show of ours, and you could like at that and say that match would’ve been fine without that bump. They do it for the fan reaction. That’s what drives them. … I get caught up in it, too — the excitement of it. But sometimes I sit back and I wonder — how many dives do we actually need in a show?”

These sentiments have been echoed by numerous industry veterans and experts over the past four years.

Darby Allin’s reputation though, precedes him as the modern-day daredevil, somewhat of a fusion between Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy.

