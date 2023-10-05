Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWE NXT No Mercy where there were two notable title changes. Here are the highlights:

On Trick Williams winning the North American Title at NXT No Mercy before he lost this past Tuesday on NXT:

“Happy to see Trick Williams go out there and get the victory. He performed at a high level for somebody who hadn’t been in a business that long and hasn’t had a whole lot of singles matches under his belt or anything like that. But I watched him perform and I go against a little bit of things that trick does that you can’t teach. You gotta. You just gotta feel it. We got to go there as far as you know what I’m talking about. But he’s a guy who knows how to get the fans to gravitate to what he’s doing in the ring. He’s one of those guys that I love, the way he puts himself in a vulnerable position. He is a bigger guy who knows how to sell properly and knows how to really make the fans feel sympathy for him. It’s uncanny what he’s doing right now. And I’m just glad to see him doing well. I’m going to continue to work with Trick and hopefully, we get him to that ultimate, ultimate level, which is the next level main roster. And from that point, the sky’s the limit for him. I just think with Trick’s opportunity knocks and he just takes it. That’s the way Trick is serious.”

On Ilja Dragunov’s NXT Title win:

“I do, man. Nobody works harder than Ilja Dragunov. He’s a throwback to those guys back in the day who just went out there and performed but in the ring. But he’s a performer outside of the ring as well. He brings everything for me from the way he walks, the way he talks, the way he dresses, and then the way he goes out goes out in the middle of that ring and performs with anybody. He was a guy that I questioned at one point as far as being a guy who could work with anybody. I didn’t believe that at one point, but I definitely believe it now. Just because he made me a believer, he wasn’t a guy that just phoned it in and or anything like that. He wasn’t a guy that. Gimmick me in or anything like that. It was all about just how he went out and fought and made me believe that he was fighting and made me believe. Knowing what I spent my money on when I first purchased the ticket, I knew what I was buying. But when I saw Ilja Dragunov, I wondered if I was in the right arena. Maybe so when a guy can make me feel like that in this business. He’s next level. He’s extraordinary. He’s. He’s second to none. So watching Ilja finally cash in and win the championship. Something I know is that I know that’s where that passion comes from. He wants to be a winner. He wants to be the guy. And for him now to finally be the guy after I’ve been there for almost a year now and watching this guy perform week in, week out. Not being in that position. Not crying about it. Not on the Internet. Talking about something stupid. Appreciate him. He’s one of the best.”

