The October 6, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the spoilers:

Claudio Castagnoli and Yuta defeated Stevens and Shapiro.

TBS Champion Kris Statlander Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

The Hardys and Best Friends defeated Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.

Komander defeated Johnny TV, Lince Dorado, and Penta El Zero Miedo in a #1 Contender’s Match to the ROH World Championship. Komander will challenge Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Title at a date TBD.