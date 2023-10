WWE will hold SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO his Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,026 tickets and there are 827 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew fans.

WWE drew 12,514 fans for a March 2023 episode of Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest will appear

Cody Rhodes & Jimmy Uso to appear