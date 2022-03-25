Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 100,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 47.06% from last week’s 68,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 26,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.04% from the 23,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact drew the third-lowest viewership of the year so far, and tied with three other episodes to be the lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 47.06% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 13.79% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.

NCAA March Madness games dominated the Cable Top 150 last night for the second week in a row. The NCAA basketball game between Michigan and Villanova on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.85 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 3.154 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.818 million viewers, also drawing a 0.27 key demo rating to rank #5.

NCAA March Madness coverage also dominated network TV last night for the second week in a row. The NCAA basketball game between Duke and Texas Tech at 9:45pm on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 8.225 million viewers. The Duke vs. Texas Tech game on CBS also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 2.17 rating.

Thursday’s taped Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design in a Lumberjack Match, Josh Alexander addressing the actions of Impact World Champion Moose, Eddie Edwards vs. Rocky Romero, Heath vs. Steve Maclin, Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack in a X Division Triple Threat qualifier for Rebellion, and Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz in the Street Fight main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

