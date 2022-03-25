NWA Powerrr Results 3/25/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Matt Cardona Interview

Kyle Davis: NWA fans, The Crockett Cup has happened and the man who left with the world title in the main event is coming out right now. Please allow me in welcoming Matt Cardona and The Cardona Family. I guess allow me to say this, congratulations champ. Anybody who saw the Crockett Cup will know, it was somewhat contentious, and I just want to get your thoughts on the fact that you left with the title in maybe not the most championship-like matter.

Matt Cardona: The Cardonas are here. Big Bad Mike Knox is here. The controversial VSK is here. And the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is still here. The Crockett Cup, right? More like the collusion cup. It was almost the Nashville Screwjob. Where’s Tim? Tim Storm got involved. Put his hands on me. Mickie James got involved and put her hands on Chelsea Green. Doug and Harry got involved and put their hands on my boys. And Double J, Mr. Slapnut Himself, the impartial referee puts his hands on me more times than I can even count. But luckily, I’m always ready. And I am still your NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. And I heard you guys, you guys thought I tapped out? No, I wasn’t tapping out, I was trying to get some crowd participation.

Always Ready! Always Ready! Always Ready! That’s it, I wasn’t tapping. I would never quit. I’m not a quitter. I’m not like the former champion Trevor Murdoch. But speaking of Trevor, he’s the man who beat Nick Aldis for this 10 pounds of gold, right. And Nick had months to invoke that rematch clause, but he didn’t want to wrestle Trevor, no, he wanted to wait until I was the champion. He wanted to leech off me. He wanted to steal my buzz. And I don’t blame him, Nick, I don’t blame you. But if you think you’re gonna get another opportunity at my title, think again because it’s not going to happen. This is my title. This is my podium. That’s my ring. This is my family. And the NWA is mine. We are here to save the NWA. And pretty soon, everybody, you, Velvet, Billy Corgan too, all of you are gonna thank us, because we are the saviors of this goddamn company.

First Match: The Briscoes vs. The OGK

Jay Briscoe and Matt Taven will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay applies a side headlock. Taven whips Jay across the ring. Jay drops Taven with a shoulder tackle. Taven drops down on the canvas. Jay sends Taven into the ropes. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Jay with the irish whip. Taven dives over Jay. Taven slides under Jay. Taven dropkicks Jay. Taven poses for the crowd. Taven tags in Bennett. Taven with a forearm smash. Bennett knocks Mark off the ring apron. Bennett kicks Jay in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Jay holds onto the ropes. Jay dumps Bennett out of the ring. Jay decks Taven with a back elbow smash. Bennett pulls Jay out of the ring. Jay with a forearm smash. Taven with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Mark with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Mark uppercuts Bennett. Mark rolls Bennett back into the ring. Jay stomps on Bennett’s face. Jay applies a front face lock. Jay tags in Mark. Mark with a gut punch. Mark with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mark blasts Bennett with a knife edge chop. Mark tags in Jay.

Jay with The Helluva Kick. Mark knocks Taven off the apron. Jay sends Bennett to the corner. Mark with The Stinger Splash. Jay hooks the outside leg for a one count. Jay tags in Mark. Mark kicks Bennett in the gut. Mark uppercuts Bennett. Bennett fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mark with a back elbow smash. Mark uppercuts Taven. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven kicks Mark in the face. Bennett with a forearm smash. Taven delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taven with a blistering chop. Taven whips Mark across the ring. Jay made the blind tag. Mark ducks under two clotheslines from Taven. Jay with a Hurricanrana. Jay clears the ring. Mark with a Flying Karate Chop off the apron. Jay gives Mark a steel chair. Mark lands The SomerSault Plancha off the chair. The Briscoes are fired up. Mark rolls Taven back into the ring. Taven denies The NeckBreaker. Taven with a back elbow smash. Taven tags in Bennett.

Taven rolls under a clothesline from Jay. Taven knocks Mark off the apron. Bennett drops Jay with The Big Boot. Bennett catapults Jay into an Apron Enzuigiri from Taven. Taven with The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Bennett hits The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jay is displaying his fighting spirit. Jay tags in Mark. Mark ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Mark unloads a flurry of chops and forearms. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bennett kicks Mark in the gut. Mark dropkicks Taven off the apron. Mark kicks Bennett in the face. Mark with The Exploder Suplex. Mark with a corner clothesline. Mark puts Bennett on the top turnbuckle. Mark uppercuts Bennett. Mark with The Iconoclasm for a two count. Mark continues to uppercut Bennett. Mark tags in Jay. Bennett denies The Jay Driller. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Taven with a Spinning Heel Kick to Jay. Taven follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven with a Spin Kick to the back of Jay’s head. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Death Valley Driver/Shining Wizard Combination for a two count. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. SuperKick Exchange. Jay negates The Climax. Jay connects with The Oklahoma Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Briscoes via Pinfall

– Jeff Jarrett talked about his NWA lineage to Kyle Davis. The last thing he wanted to do was to taint the integrity of the NWA at the Crockett Cup, but the first thing he saw after receiving the low blow was Mickie James, so that’s why he made the decision he made.

– La Rebellion tells May Valentine that they are not running away from competition they are still the NWA World Tag Team Champions.

– Nick Aldis & Mickie James tells Kyle Davis that they have unfinished business with The Cardonas.

– Tyrus is starting a Bodyslam Challenge. The next person who could bodyslam Tyrus will get a future NWA Worlds Television Title Opportunity.

– Jax Dane has no regrets in regard to what happened to Anthony Mayweather at The Crockett Cup.

– Strictly Business is no longer a thing. Thomas Latimer says that the only person he needs is Kamille.

Second Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Brett Buffshay

Murdoch starts things off with The Big Boot. Murdoch punches Buffshay in the back. Murdoch with a knife edge chop. Murdoch whips Buffshay into the turnbuckles. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch whips Buffshay across the ring. Buffshay kicks Murdoch in the chest. Murdoch clotheslines Buffshay. Murdoch kicks Buffshay in the face. Buffshay decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Murdoch yanks Buffshay off the top turnbuckle. Murdoch connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

Third Match: The Hex (c) vs. Jennacide & Paola Blaze w/Taryn Terrell For The NWA World Women’s Tag Tag Team Championship. If Jennacide & Blaze Lose, They Will Disband As A Tag Team

Marti Belle and Paola Blaze will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Belle sends Blaze face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Belle tags in Kay. Belle with a running forearm smash. The Hex delivers The Hex Express. Blaze crawls under Kay. Blaze tags in Jennacide. Second Forearm Exchange. Kay with The Roundhouse Kick. Kay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kay sends Jennacide to the corner. Jennacide side steps Kay into the turnbuckles. Jennacide hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Jennacide applies the cravate. Jennacide with a knee lift. Jennacide tags in Blaze. Assisted Hip Attack. Jennacide with The Stinger Splash. Blaze with The Shotgun Meteora for a one count. Terrell yells at the referee. Blaze tags in Jennacide.

Jennacide with a straight right hand. Jennacide sends Kay face first into the canvas. Jennacide repeatedly stomps on Kay’s back and chest. Jennacide hooks the outside leg for a one count. Jennacide grapevines the legs of Kay. Jennacide goes after Kay’s right pinky finger. Jenncaide is picking Kay apart. Jennacide kicks Kay in the face. Jennacide applies a front face lock. Kay with heavy bodyshots. Jennacide punches Kay in the back. Jennacide slams Kay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jennacide is choking Kay with her boot. Jennacide applies an arm-bar. Jennacide transitions into The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Third Forearm Exchange. Jennacide slams Kay’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Kay kicks Jennacide in the face. Jennacide gets Kay tied up in the tree of woe. Jenncaide repeatedly stomps on Kay’s chest. Jennacide with The Sliding Lariat.

Jennacide tags in Blaze. Kay avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Kay tags in Belle. Belle with two clotheslines. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Belle punches Kay. Belle drops Blaze with The Reverse STO. Jennacide drags Blaze to their corner. Blaze tags in Jennacide. Belle fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Belle with forearm shivers across the back of Jennacide. Jennacide reverses out of the irish whip from Belle. Belle ducks a clothesline from Kay. Jennacide denies The Sunset Flip. Jennacide launches Belle to the corner. Jennacide with clubbing bodyshots. Jennacide puts Belle on the top turnbuckle. Jennacide slaps Belle in the chest. Jennacide puts Belle on her shoulders. Blaze tags herself in. Jennacide hits The TKO. Jennacide goes into the cover, but forgot she wasn’t the legal competitor. Belle connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Hex via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Homicide (c) vs. Austin Aries For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Aries grabs a side headlock. Aries with a side headlock takeover. Aries kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Quick shoving contest. Aries kicks Homicide in the gut. Aries goes for The BrainBuster, but Homicide lands back on his feet. Homicide with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Homicide sends Aries crashing to the outside. Homicide with two uppercuts. Homicide fish hooks Aries. Homicide rolls Aries back into the ring. Aries kicks Homicide in the face. Homicide with a straight right hand. Aries denies The Avalanche Koji Cutter.

Aries with a Flying Uppercut across the back of Homicide’s neck for a two count. Aries hammers down on the back of Homicide’s neck. Aries repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. Aries is choking Homicide with his boot. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Homicide sends Aries to the corner. Aries side steps Homicide into the turnbuckles. Aries with a Side Ukranian Leg Sweep for a two count. Aries is raining down 12×6 elbows. Aries applies the cravate. Homicide with elbows into the midsection of Aries. Homicide punches Aries. Aries reverses out of the irish whip from Homicide. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Aries. Arie denies The Koji Cutter. Meeting Of The Minds. Aries and Homicide are trading back and forth shots.

Homicide with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Aries denies The Cop Killa. Homicide fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Homicide hits The Koji Cutter for a two count. Aries had his foot on the bottom rope. Homicide applies The STF. Aries grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Homicide goes for The Cop Killa, but Aries lands back on his feet. Aries with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Aries applies The Last Chancery. Homicide refuses to quit. Aries sends Homicide to the ring apron. Aries kicks Homicide in the chest. Homicide denies The Death Valley Driver. Aries with a shoulder block. Aries with a Neck Snap on the top rope. Aries follows that with The Corner Dropkick. Aries drills Homicide with The BrainBuster for a two count. Aries gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Homicide connects with The Avalanche Koji Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

