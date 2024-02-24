Indi Hartwell had quite the homecoming on Saturday.

Despite coming up short along with Candice LeRae in their attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships in the lone match on the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff Show, Hartwell was received like a rock star in front of her home land fans in Australia.

After the show, Hartwell and LeRae spoke with Byron Saxton for a backstage interview, during which Hartwell spoke about her homecoming in Australia.

“Well, Byron, it was my first time performing in Australia as a WWE superstar, so the only word I can use to describe it is surreal,” Hartwell said. “I had my parents, my family there.”

Hartwell continued, “My real parents, not my mom over here. But obviously, we lost, and we’re not too happy about that. But we don’t take no for an answer. And our sights are still set on the tag team titles. We’re former tag team champions.”

Check out the complete post-show interview with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae from backstage at Optus Stadium via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.