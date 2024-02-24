“Mami” had a big week.

The Judgment Day member and WWE Women’s World Champion posed for a photo backstage at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“What a week it’s been for Rhea Ripley,” he wrote as the caption to the photo. “She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch.”

He continued, “Congrats to your Women’s World Champion. Next stop: WrestleMania XL.”

Check out the photo of Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage at Optus Stadium after WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth below.