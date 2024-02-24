– WWE released footage of Rhea Ripley celebrating her WWE Women’s World Championship victory over Nia Jax in the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday at Optus Stadium in front of her home land fans in Australia. The video shows “Mami” celebrating the big win with her family, who was sitting in the front row during the show.

– Speaking of Ripley’s win, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio surfaced on social media to share his reaction following the conclusion of Saturday’s WWE premium live event. “THE F***ING BEST!! #MAMI!” he wrote.

– Keeping on topic with Ripley, the official WWE WrestleMania X account posted the new posters for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL in Phildelphia, PA. this coming April.

– Speaking of McIntyre vs. Rollins, following his win in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event, “The Scottish Warrior” took to social media to share his reaction. “The Saviour of WrestleMania,” he wrote as the caption to a photo of him celebrating his Men’s Chamber victory.