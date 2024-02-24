– WWE released footage of Rhea Ripley celebrating her WWE Women’s World Championship victory over Nia Jax in the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday at Optus Stadium in front of her home land fans in Australia. The video shows “Mami” celebrating the big win with her family, who was sitting in the front row during the show.
MAMI MAMI MAMI
OI OI OI#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Cq3eLSQwzO
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
– Speaking of Ripley’s win, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio surfaced on social media to share his reaction following the conclusion of Saturday’s WWE premium live event. “THE F***ING BEST!! #MAMI!” he wrote.
THE FU**ING BEST⚖️!! #MAMI #EliminationChamber @RheaRipley_WWE
— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) February 24, 2024
– Keeping on topic with Ripley, the official WWE WrestleMania X account posted the new posters for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL in Phildelphia, PA. this coming April.
MAMI. THE MAN.
WRESTLEMANIA.
Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE defends against @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania 40! pic.twitter.com/5UmVdoEJQ2
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 24, 2024
WWE World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins defends against @DMcIntyreWWE at #WrestleMania 40! pic.twitter.com/AztROkNsgF
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 24, 2024
– Speaking of McIntyre vs. Rollins, following his win in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event, “The Scottish Warrior” took to social media to share his reaction. “The Saviour of WrestleMania,” he wrote as the caption to a photo of him celebrating his Men’s Chamber victory.
The Saviour of WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/58o1HQZsDZ
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 24, 2024