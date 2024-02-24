QT Marshall is set to get back to elite work this evening.

Fightful Select is reporting that as of this week, there was talk of Marshall returning to his job behind-the-scenes as a V.P. for AEW at tonight’s episode of Collision from Springfield, MO.

As things stand right now, Marshall is not expected to wrestle for AEW as part of his new run, which saw him return after parting ways with the company back in November of 2023.

Marshall recently re-opened Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling alongside Teil Rhodes, the sister of WWE Superstar and former AEW EVP “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.