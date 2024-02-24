The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

TV Series Finale is reporting that the Friday, February 23, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew 2.16 million viewers for the preliminary number.

By comparison, this is down from the number for the previous week’s show on February 16, which came in at 2.555 million viewers.

It’s worth noting that Friday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth “go-home” show was a taped episode of SmackDown, which was filmed after the 2/16 live show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Friday’s episode scored a 0.56 in the 18 to 49 demographic rating, which is down from the 0.69 prelim rating the show posted last Friday. The final demo rating for last Friday as a 0.75.