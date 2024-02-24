– WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E returns this weekend. Ahead of the season premiere of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, which focuses on “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton, a special “Sneak Peek” clip has been released. On Saturday, a clip from the episode was posted where Orton reflects on winning his first world title in WWE.

– WWE posted a recap of some of the best fan signs inside Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event. Check out a video compilation below.

We're loving these signs from #WWEChamber! Which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/7YSltTTXH9 — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024