– WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E returns this weekend. Ahead of the season premiere of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, which focuses on “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton, a special “Sneak Peek” clip has been released. On Saturday, a clip from the episode was posted where Orton reflects on winning his first world title in WWE.
– WWE posted a recap of some of the best fan signs inside Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event. Check out a video compilation below.
