A member of the pro wrestling community has passed away.

On Saturday, reports surfaced confirming the death of pro wrestler Anthony Gaines.

Gaines, 30, real name Anthony Nicometi Jr., rose to viral prominence in 2018 at an ESW event where he took a Pounce spot from Ace Romero and flew out of the ring.

He made his pro wrestling debut back in 2014 for Upstate Pro Wrestling and would go on to work for such promotions as Pro Wrestling Rampage, Revenge Pro Wrestling, and Toronto’s Smash Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the reactions to the news of Anthony Gaines’ passing today.

We are devastated to hear of the passing of Anthony Gaines. He was a remarkable performer in the ring who also touched the hearts of many lives outside of it. You will always be loved and never be forgotten. Without a doubt, you were authentically "None of a Kind". pic.twitter.com/RDjY1v6LFX — Empire State Wrestling (@ESWWrestling) February 24, 2024

All of us at the Northern Federation of Wrestling are shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Anthony Nicometi Jr. AKA Anthony Gaines. Anthony… You truly were "None of a Kind" pic.twitter.com/4BuiDqGnVH — Northern Federation of Wrestling (@NFW2021) February 24, 2024

We are absolutely heart broken to have to inform you of this news. Anthony Nicometi Jr, professionally known as Anthony Gaines, has passed away. In the ring he was an incredible performer. Outside of the ring he was an even more incredible human being.#RIP @Anthony__Gaines pic.twitter.com/IYeVmq6T7K — Revenge Pro (@RevengePro_Erie) February 24, 2024

Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and fans of Anthony Gaines. He was a much loved member of our roster in the past and he will be greatly missed by our team. The news this morning was heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/UfCTgrP0Wz — Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) February 24, 2024

I met Anthony back at @ESWWrestling in North Tonawanda, NY in 2013-2014 as a camera man! I was lucky enough to share the ring with him at ESW & @smashwrestling, where he was always respectful and willing to learn. Terrible, terrible news. RIP Anthony Gaines https://t.co/MiJBQWCpln — Jake Clemons (@refjakeclemons) February 24, 2024

Waking up to really sad news today. Rip Anthony Gaines!!! You were truly “none of a kind” but we all know you were one of a kind!!! Sorry to all my Buffalo friends that were close to him. — JJ RUMHAM (@JJRumham) February 24, 2024

we love you man @Anthony__Gaines pic.twitter.com/SsYk8NPMlp — ROC Solid Wrestling Talk Podcast (@ROCSolidTalk) February 24, 2024

Independent professional wrestler “None Of A Kind,” Anthony Gaines (real name Anthony Nicometi Jr) has passed away. A few years ago he made headlines for taking the this pounce that sent him into the crowd. May he Rest In Peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/MrnUJHvrdt — Lee Walker (@Its_Just_Walker) February 24, 2024