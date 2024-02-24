Raquel Rodriguez has been toughing her situation out.

After making her return and qualifying for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this week, the women’s wrestling star has been continuing to work despite her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome flaring up.

Following her loss in the Women’s Chamber match at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event at Optus Stadium, which Becky Lynch would go on to win, Rodriguez took to Instagram to release a statement updating fans on her condition.

Rodriguez posted the following: