A late change has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly prime time two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program, which emanates from Springfield, MO. this week, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media with some breaking news.

“With Kiera Hogan not cleared to compete tonight due to illness, the exciting Lady Frost will step up and collide vs The Professor Serena Deeb on TNTdrama TONIGHT,” Khan wrote via X.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on TNT, is Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama, Thunder Rosa in action, FTR vs. Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor, Bang Bang Scissor Gang in action, No Disqualification match between Sammy Guevara and Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage from Springfield, MO.