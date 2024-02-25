Scheduled as the main event for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view is a TNA World Championship match pitting current title-holder Moose against Eric Young at TNA Sacrifice 2024 on March 8 in Windsor, Ontario.

There will be a TNA talent meeting before the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping this evening with top Anthem executives, including Len Asper.

Morale is said to be ‘very high’ behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling right now following a successful TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view, which featured many great matches and a memorable speech with Eric Young and the entire TNA roster on the stage.

Luke Hawx was among those spotted backstage at the venue during the TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view on Friday night.

There are no injuries of note coming out of the PPV.

