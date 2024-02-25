The American Dragon continues to twist the knife into Eddie Kingston and a big tag match featuring FTR on tonight’s show:

No DQ: Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs.

Serena Deeb vs.

Thunder Rosa vs.

FTR vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 2/24/24

Live from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri! Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on the call and here comes Sammy.

Match #1. No DQ: Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Sammy pounces early and sends Hobbs over the top with a big clothesline. Hobbs charges outside and hits the guardrail hard. Sammy sets up the steps and springboards off of them, but Hobbs catches him, walks up the steps, and plants him with the World’s Strongest Slam! A second World’s Strongest Slam on the apron now. Hobbs focuses on Kevin Kelly now and demands he takes his belt off, and he does. Hobbs uses the belt on Sammy on the outside, but Sammy counters with a pair of superkicks. Sammy grabs a chair and lays Hobbs before planting him with a Van Daminator. Sammy sets up a table now and skips a chair over the table into Hobbs’ face. Now Sammy sets up a second table. Sammy heads up top and Hobbs is on the apron now and Sammy dives, Hobbs catches him, and spinebusters him through the tables! Hobbs is in control throughout the commercial break, but he heads up top and Sammy grabs him from behind. GTH by Sammy! One, two, no! Sammy gets a second wind and goes outside to grab a computer monitor, and blasts Hobbs in the face with it! Sammy now looks to set up another table, but Hobbs drills him with a lariat. Superkick by Sammy and now the double jump cutter but Hobbs catches him! ANOTHER World’s Strongest Slam! Long two. Sammy takes a drink from someone at ringside, grabs the bottle, and breaks it over Hobbs head! Another bottle! Sammy lays Hobbs on the tables on the outside, and now sets up the ladder in the ring. It’s literally 15 feet in the air. Sammy hits the swanton from the ladder in the ring through Hobbs and the tables on the floor! Back in the ring, Sammy sets up yet another table, and he goes up top. Hobbs throws the referee into Sammy, crotching him on the top rope. Hobbs heads up to the top with Sammy now and hits the World’s Strongest Slam through the table for the win!

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: ***1/2. This was the car crash you expected it to be. Did they overdo it? Of course. Did Sammy setting up a table in the ring AFTER he put Hobbs through a table on the outside make sense? OF course not. But this was fun for what it was and Sammy got to be Sammy, while Hobbs still got a big win. Fun opener.

The BCC are here. Moxley tells a story about how Claudio walked 20 miles to his first training session with William Regal, but the BCC don’t get paid by the hour and 20 minutes is nothing. Claudio says if Moxley is talking about tag team wrestling, he’s thinking about Midnight Express, Arn and Tully, Jim Crockett. Claudio says they create the style and the wrestling they want to see today, but if FTR wants to live in the past, they can. Moxley says that can’t be all that they had last week, while the BCC barely got started. Moxley says FTR will have to swim in deep water at Revolution.