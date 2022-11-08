Saturday’s NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch defending against Tyrus and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there was a customized or altered NWA title belt made. There’s no word yet on if a title change is planned for Saturday, but it’s interesting to note that the new title may have actually been sized to fit Tyrus, according to the report.

In more news on Tyrus, word is that his following from making appearances on FOX News programming led to him being the most-purchased Major Bendie figure released in the Major Pod line.

As seen in the posts below, the limited edition Tyrus figure was released through a two week pre-order back in July. Tyrus appeared on Greg Gutfeld’s “Gutfeld!” program and plugged the action figure, which apparently led to a boost in sales.

Fans have actually complained about not receiving the $29.99 Tyrus figure after 3 and 4 months of waiting, but Major Pod’s official Instagram account noted on November 1 that the figure was in their factory, and would be shipping within a few weeks.

“@tyrussmash has left our factory and should be in our warehouse in a few weeks. Once we receive the shipment we will start shipping to everyone who placed an order. We apologize for the delay, but we think you’re going to love this collectible figure,” Major Pod wrote on November 1 in the Instagram post seen below.

