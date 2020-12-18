Current free agent Jake Crist spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his recent departure from IMPACT, where the former X-Division champion stated that both sides mutually agreed to part ways. He also touches on his talks with the promotion regarding his brother Dave Crist, who was let go after several #SpeakingOut allegations were brought up against him. Highlights are below.

Says he asked for the release after not being used:

My contract was up January 1 anyways. I didn’t think there was going to be any type of renewal or anything like that. I finally got ahold of the office, and I told them I had a couple opportunities coming up that I wouldn’t mind if I could jump on those. And they granted that to me. So here I am. Now, I’m [a] free agent, can’t be more happy. I was still under contract for six months not being used and sitting at home.

On his brother Dave Crist and how IMPACT handled the #SpeakingOut allegations: