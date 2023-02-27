Jake Roberts is the focus of the latest Biography: WWE Legends special that aired on Sunday and spoke with The Ringer about it. Here are the highlights:

Being proud of how honest the documentary was:

“Doing this thing and having it come out so well, I think that I’ve finally had the one happen that really tells the whole story. It’s not pretty. It’s got some rough, nasty edges to taste, but it was life and it was the truth. I didn’t candy coat anything. I’m sick and tired of seeing these docs where these guys go out and put on and never have a f**king problem and never did things. Are you f**king kidding me? I was there. I watched your dumb ass!”

Maintaining his sobriety: