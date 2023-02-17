Jake Roberts may now be with AEW, but “The Snake” has no hard feelings toward his old company, WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he also hyped up his upcoming A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How he has no hard feelings towards WWE:

I don’t see where we (Roberts & WWE) have any problems man. I work for AEW, but, I certainly hold no grudges, and if they do then that’s on them, you know? And I think if anything, they’ve missed the boat. I had a lot left to give, I still do, and now at AEW, I’m trying to teach the young guys how to do good interviews and we can certainly use that.

Whether he has seen his upcoming A&E Biography:

Yes, I have. Yes, I have (seen my A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode)… Extremely (happy with it). It’s hard, it’s very truthful, it’s very raw but it’s real and that’s the only way I would do it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)