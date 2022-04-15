NJPW superstar Jay White was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, where the Switchblade discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his desire to have a singles-matchup with the great Randy Orton in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he doesn’t think too much about who he wants to wrestle:

“No, but I feel like a lot of people say that because they wanna say like, ‘Oh, I’m not bothered. But I really don’t sit here and think about if I wanna wrestle someone. It takes up enough of my time so when I’m not at wrestling, I don’t wanna think about it.”

With that said, he does want to face Randy orton:

“I sometimes think I should have a bit of a better answer for that, to at least humor people, so I think the easiest one to do with is, I’ll just say Randy Orton. When I first started watching in 2004, he was kind of the first guy that I got behind. He had just left Evolution and the first pay-per-view event I watched was Survivor Series 2004, the elimination thing with him and Triple H. Randy was probably the first guy I got behind, so I’m just gonna say him.”

Says he understands if the match doesn’t happen since Orton is WWE for life:

“Yeah I can’t imagine [Orton becoming a free agent] ever happening, and again, if that doesn’t happen, it’s no lost sleep here. But it was a bit of a better answer rather than me saying I don’t care.”

