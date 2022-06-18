Jeff Jarrett spoke about his dream modern era opponents during this week’s “My World with Jeff Jarrett”
He named the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and more. Here is what he had to say:
“Cody [Rhodes] would be a hell of [an opponent]. I never got to work with Cena. [Hiroshi] Tanahashi is a guy that when I saw the aura of him at WrestleKingdom 9 live, that’s a whole other level. Then you look at so many talents out there now. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Johnny Knoxville – no, it’s not a 5-star mat classic and all that kind of stuff, but the entertainment value. I get that it’s not for everyone. I’m well aware of it. But if you’re a fan of sports entertainment, which I am and know it rings cash registers in massive ways, there’s a real talent level and high skill set of doing what Sami did on so many levels.”
Quotes via 411 Mania