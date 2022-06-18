Jeff Jarrett spoke about his dream modern era opponents during this week’s “‎My World with Jeff Jarrett”

He named the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and more. Here is what he had to say:

“Cody [Rhodes] would be a hell of [an opponent]. I never got to work with Cena. [Hiroshi] Tanahashi is a guy that when I saw the aura of him at WrestleKingdom 9 live, that’s a whole other level. Then you look at so many talents out there now. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Johnny Knoxville – no, it’s not a 5-star mat classic and all that kind of stuff, but the entertainment value. I get that it’s not for everyone. I’m well aware of it. But if you’re a fan of sports entertainment, which I am and know it rings cash registers in massive ways, there’s a real talent level and high skill set of doing what Sami did on so many levels.”