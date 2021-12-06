Jim Cornette, who is known to criticize AEW, continues to give praise to MJF as he previously compared him to Roddy Piper.

He noted on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast this past week that he thinks Piper would’ve loved MJF and his character.

“I think [Piper] would love [MJF] and he would love it. I think he would say here is a guy that can talk his ass off, knows how to push people’s buttons, likes to get heat… If he saw his matches, especially the one with Darby Allin I think he would be very impressed with that.” “So yeah, I’ve got to think that Roddy would be relieved that somebody has come along like that and still obviously takes the business fairly seriously and can go out and not do the same style that Roddy did, but go out in the same vein at riling people up on the microphone like Roddy did 40 years ago. I think he would approve wholeheartedly.”

