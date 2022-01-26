WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan recently spoke with Betway Insider to hype up this weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on today’s wrestlers, and how he believes his generation was more creative. Highlights are below.

How the Rumble is like the Wild West:

“The whole thing is about longevity, That’s why when you watch the Royal Rumble, everyone goes straight to the corners. That’s a safe place. It’s very different to a singles fight. I liked being able to control the pace in a fight, but in a battle royale or a Royal Rumble, forget about it. Nobody’s controlling nothing, it’s like the Wild West out there.”

How athletically gifted wrestlers are today, but says that wrestlers in his day were more creative:

“I think overall the talent nowadays is much better in terms of athletic ability, but my generation of guys were much more creative. We didn’t have a board of guys coming up with our character – I own Hacksaw Jim Duggan and trademarked it long before I went to WWE – so we were much more willing to try something new.”

Says he was a brawler and didn’t have a lot of moves:

“I wasn’t a wrestler. People ask, ‘Hacksaw, what was your favourite move?’ I kick and punch, I’m a brawler. I would work with [Ric] Flair sometimes, get beat 1-2-3 in the middle, grab a 2×4, hit Flair, hit the referee, hit the timekeeper. HOOOO! I didn’t win the match, but I’d win the fight. I was a tough guy.”