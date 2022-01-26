Veteran wrestler Frankie Kazarian has reportedly signed a new AEW contract.

There’s no word yet on the length of the deal, but PWInsider reports that Kaz and AEW just recently came to terms on the contract.

Kazarian has been with AEW since the company was launched. His last match came during the January 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, which was a loss to Lance Archer.

Stay tuned for more on Kaz’s AEW status.

