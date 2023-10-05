John Cena gives The Miz his flowers.

The former 16-time world champion spoke about the A-lister during the latest edition of WWE The Bump, where he was promoting this Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event. During his chat Cena spoke highly of Grayson Waller and explains why the Aussie star reminds him a lot of Miz, who he calls one of the most elite performers in WWE history.

Grayson reminds me a whole lot of Miz, like a lot. From all of Miz’s confidence/arrogance, he’s been here 19 years and he’s one of the most reliable, decorated, and elite performers in WWE history. The fact that he’s been here for 19 years and continues to crush it, I think that says good things about Grayson Waller. I like to see somebody come in with confidence. Looking back on my existence, I wish I had more confidence.

Staying on Waller, Cena says he wishes he had Waller’s swagger when he first debuted in WWE.

I wish I had Grayson Walker’s swagger when I slapped Kurt Angle back in 2002. Instead, I timidly shook The Undertaker’s hand when I should have slapped him too. I didn’t have that ruthless aggression, he’s got it. I admire that and we all have something to learn, everyday is a chance to learn and grow and he’s got a few things to learn. As somebody who’s got a little more in-ring wisdom, I want to shake him. He’ll find all that stuff out, he’s got the first ingredient, he believes in who he is.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)