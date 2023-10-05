Rob Van Dam hopes that he gets another opportunity to wrestle for AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sportskeeda. The Whole F’n Show named Chris Jericho, Sting, and Christian Cage as talents he’d like to wrestle, adding that a rematch with Jack Perry is on the table as well.

I need a rematch with Jungle Boy. I’d like to work with Chris Jericho, we would have an awesome match. Christian too. [Sting would] be cool, that’d be cool. I don’t know how Sting is feeling, I know that Chris is still wrestling full time so I’m sure from all my previous matches with Chris, we would pull through and amaze everybody.

On a recent episode of his podcast Van Dam spoke about working with current FTW Champion HOOK and how much fun it was to tag with him. You can read his comments about the Handsome Devil here.

