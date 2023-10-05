Mercedes Moné discusses potentially showing up at AEW Full Gear.

The CEO has been out of action ever since she suffered an injury when competing against Willow Nightingale a few months ago. Moné has continued to keep her presence up, and even attended the AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium back in August.

During a recent Instagram Live stream the former WWE women’s champion was asked about attending AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, in Los Angeles. Here is what she had to say:

When is that? I don’t know, I’ve got to ask my friend. A little A-E-Dub, it’s coming here to LA, I guess. Sure, if I’m free. I gotta see, I gotta check the schedule, I know we’re really busy. We’re doing a lot of things. Traveling a lot.

Check out her comments below.

