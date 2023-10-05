Big update on Adam Cole and it’s not a good one.

The AEW superstar and current reigning ROH tag champion told viewers on his latest Twitch stream that the ankle break he suffered at Dynamite Grand Slam is worse than anticipated, and that he’ll actually require two separate surgeries to repair the damage. One surgery will see Cole get a plate and four screws inserted to hold his ankle in place.

Cole also told viewers that he is unsure of how long he will be gone but it’ll probably be a while. He added that this was the most painful injury he’s ever suffered in his career.

How this affects AEW’s longterm booking plan for the MJF and Adam Cole story remains to be seen. Stay tuned.