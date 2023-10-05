MLW issued the following press release announcing that Matt Cardona will hold a ‘Fright Night’ open challenge at the October 14th taping of Fusion. The taping takes place on the same night as the promotion’s Slaughterhouse event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will air exclusively on FITE+. Full details, including an updated card for both shows, can be found below.
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Matt Cardona’s Fright Night Challenge: Matt Cardona vs. ??? at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
World Titan Federation Superstar® Matt Cardona is confirmed he will compete in a Fright Night “open contract” challenge at MLW’s October 14 card in Philadelphia.
The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.
Undefeated since debuting, the undisputed internet champion promises a “fright night” for the wrestler who sets foot in the ring against him in the 2300 Arena.
Who will step up? What does Cardona and WTF promoter Saint Laurent have up their sleeves?
Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com
SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)
NJPW vs. MLW
Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu
Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship
Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. 1 Called Manders
TITLE VERSUS TITLE
CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship vs. MLW World Middleweight Championship
Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) vs. AKIRA
World Featherweight Championship
Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger
Chamber of Horrors
Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon
FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS
Fright Night Challenge
Matt Cardona vs. ???
Ichiban vs. Love, Doug
PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
The Bomaye Fight Club
Matt Cardona
“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
Matthew Justice
Ichiban
Love, Doug
Matt Striker
Joe Dombrowski
Mister Saint Laurent
Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!
The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule for the event is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m : Showtime
The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!