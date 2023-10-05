MLW issued the following press release announcing that Matt Cardona will hold a ‘Fright Night’ open challenge at the October 14th taping of Fusion. The taping takes place on the same night as the promotion’s Slaughterhouse event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will air exclusively on FITE+. Full details, including an updated card for both shows, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Matt Cardona’s Fright Night Challenge: Matt Cardona vs. ??? at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

World Titan Federation Superstar® Matt Cardona is confirmed he will compete in a Fright Night “open contract” challenge at MLW’s October 14 card in Philadelphia.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Undefeated since debuting, the undisputed internet champion promises a “fright night” for the wrestler who sets foot in the ring against him in the 2300 Arena.

Who will step up? What does Cardona and WTF promoter Saint Laurent have up their sleeves?

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. 1 Called Manders

TITLE VERSUS TITLE

CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship vs. MLW World Middleweight Championship

Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) vs. AKIRA

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Fright Night Challenge

Matt Cardona vs. ???

Ichiban vs. Love, Doug

PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Matt Cardona

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Matthew Justice

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

