Jimmy Jacobs was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his departure from IMPACT and how he ended up at AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says AEW is his home and he’s really enjoying it:

AEW’s great. It’s a madhouse, I welcome the madness. Last year, I was living in rural Georgia, I bought about seven acres out in the middle of nowhere. I was working for IMPACT Wrestling just a couple weekends a month and I was working on a farm a couple days of week, I was living that life and I was like, ‘Hm, this is a little too mellow for me. I need to get thrown in the blender and whirl around in the chaos’, and apparently that’s where I’m best adapted for, so AEW is my home right now.

Says Bryan Danielson was the one who brought him in:

As for how I got here, Bryan Danielson called me and said, ‘Hey, we’re starting a second show and we need someone in the chaos.’ Well, I’m great in the chaos man. They needed somewhere who was going to be there at all the shows, someone who has the aptitude that I have — and there’s other people that have the aptitude that I have and can do what I do, I’m not particularly special. But also, I have no life, so it was just, can you be on the road whenever?

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)