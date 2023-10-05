WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke with Chris Van Vilet about this past year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where the Immortal One claimed that he was talking with Shane McMahon about doing something at the event that would have also involved his son, Nick Hogan.

Shane had called me and sent me a picture from Madison Square Garden, I guess they got a hall of fame walk in there. Shane sent me a picture of him standing in front of my stuff and he goes, ‘Hey old timer, you got one more left in you?’ I went, ‘Okay, what are you thinking?’ He goes, ‘Well, I don’t know if you had one more left in you, or maybe a surrogate such as Nick [Hogan].’ So we started talking and I said that the only way I could do anything is if I was in the middle of the ring and you just came to me, because I can’t run or hit the ropes. I have a hard time walking distance. Taking a bump, If I got up I’d have to roll to my left, I can’t roll to my right. The only way I can get up is if I roll to my left. So, it would be a stretch but Nick was in Rikishi’s school for a couple of years and he was in there with Rusev and all of those guys. I’d go out to California and watch him, and Nick had it figured out, but then he blew both of his shoulders out. I said, ‘Well I don’t know. There’s a possibility to maybe do something, whatever the storyline is. Maybe, Nick is a heel and [he says that Shane destroyed his father’s career].’ I don’t know, there’s a million ways to do it but then a couple of weeks later, Shane got hurt or something with his quad.

In a surprising turn of events, this turns out to be untrue. Fightful Select reports that there was never a plan to involve Hogan or Nick Hogan at WrestleMania 39, nor has Nick Hogan’s name been brought up in the last 14 years of WWE. The source that spoke to Fightful added that Shane McMahon has had some wacky ideas in the past, but this was NOT one of them.

