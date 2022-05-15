IWGP United States Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi defended his title at the NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington at the DC Entertainment & Sports Arena on Saturday night.
He took on Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley in a fatal 4-way. It was Robinson who was victorious in the main event to become the new champion.
Tanahashi held the title for 14 days. This is Robinson’s second reign as the US Champion.
