IWGP United States Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi defended his title at the NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington at the DC Entertainment & Sports Arena on Saturday night.

He took on Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley in a fatal 4-way. It was Robinson who was victorious in the main event to become the new champion.

Tanahashi held the title for 14 days. This is Robinson’s second reign as the US Champion.