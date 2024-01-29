Had WWE contacted Mr. Anderson, he would’ve considered a return to the company as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Prior to the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night, Ken Anderson, formerly known as Ken “Mr.” Kennedy in WWE, spoke during a Cheap Heat Productions interview about how he would’ve considered returning had he been approached.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “I would consider it.”

He continued, “We’ll just leave it at that. With that being said, I am really excited to see the [Royal] Rumble. It’s my favorite match of the year. It always has been.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.