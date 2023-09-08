Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods look to continue their video game feud.

Omega was called out by ONE FC Champion Demetrious Johnson on X (Twitter) earlier this evening, where Johnson challenged The Cleaner to a game of Street Fighter. Omega fired back at Johnson, letting him know that he previously defeated Xavier Woods when they faced off in the game years ago.

Woods took insult to this blasphemy, telling Omega that he got lucky and that neither Omega nor Johnson were brave enough to face him in Tekken, even inviting them on his popular UpUpDownDown gaming channel. Omega responded to Woods and accepted the challenge. Check out the exchange below.

Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it – Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins . You guys can bond over being losers, etc. https://t.co/meWcHtrb5H — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 8, 2023

1 – You got lucky

2 – Yall are both trash

3 – Neither of yall are man enough to play me in @TEKKEN

4 – I've got the place we can settle all of this @UpUpDwnDwn — Austin Creed 🚶🏿‍♂️DragonCon (@AustinCreedWins) September 8, 2023